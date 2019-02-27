|
|
John T. Hreben
Gilbert - John T. Hreben, 67, was born on July 7, 1951 in Rossford, OH and passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. John attended Rossford High School where he excelled as a multi-sport athlete and as the star quarterback for the Bulldogs. After high school graduation, he attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, KY on a sports scholarship. His early career brought him to various restaurant managerial positions at Magic Pan Restaurant and Mother Tuckers Restaurant in Phoenix, AZ and Atlanta, GA. This experience led him and a business partner to open a successful restaurant, JD Ribley's, in Phoenix, AZ in 1988. Later in life he pursued various teaching positions, including working with those with special needs. He will be remembered for his always charismatic spirit and a love for music and sports. He is preceded in death by his father, John Hreben, mother, Eileen, and brothers Scott and Toby. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey, brothers Ty and Mark, sister Lorie Ann Hafner, and numerous nephews and nieces. Memorial details are pending and will be held in Rossford, OH. Contributions can be made in his memory to The Boys & Girls Club of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019