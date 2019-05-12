|
John (Jack) T. Nygren
Phoenix - John (Jack) T. Nygren, 87, of Phoenix, died at home April 20, 2019, after a few months of failing health. He was born in Oak Park, IL, on Feb. 24, 1932. He served as an officer on a U.S. Navy destroyer during the Korean War. After the Navy, Jack attended Northwestern University Law School, graduated in 1958, and worked as an attorney for Armour Company in Chicago. He met his future wife Arlene at Armour, and they married in 1970. They were transferred to Phoenix a few years later and after the merger of Armour and Greyhound, Jack retired in 1987 from Greyhound. He is predeceased by his parents Alvin and Ann Nygren and by his beloved Arlene. She died in 2010, and he thought lovingly of her the rest of his life. Jack was a master at building ship models throughout his life and then models of tanks and airplanes in the last several years, despite severe arthritis in his hands. He donated many of the planes and tanks to charity fundraisers. He was a generous man, always finding ways to help those around him. His family, friends, and neighbors all have memorable 'Jack stories' to share. He and Arlene were members of First United Methodist Church in Phoenix, where he offered help in many ways over the years. A memorial service will be held at the church at 11AM on May 21st. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in his name to the Arizona Humane Society, the Heard Museum, or the First United Methodist Church of Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019