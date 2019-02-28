Services
John Taylor

John Taylor Obituary
John Taylor

Glendale - John Lee Taylor, Sr, 75 of Glendale, Arizona passed away on Sunday Fed. 24, 2019. John was born on October 7, 1943 in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Roy and Glenoral Taylor who preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, of 33 years, Carol Anne Taylor of Arizona, sister: Ann Feuerstein of New Mexico, Son: John Lee Taylor Jr. of Minnesota, daughter: Evon Dickmeyer-Faber of South Dakota and several grandchildren. John served eight years in the United States Air Force, enjoyed people, sports and a long working career at Sanderson Ford and Mallco Lumber. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30am located at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024. Donations may be made to the Arizona Humane Society and remembrances to the National Memorial Cemetery
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 28, 2019
