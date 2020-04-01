|
John Tease Jr.
Scottsdale - John Tease Jr, 88, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on March 30, 2020. He was a native Phoenician and Air Force veteran of 23 years. John was born in June 1931, in Phoenix, AZ, the third of six children to the late John Sr, and Beaulah Tease. He was married for 63 years to his loving wife Joan (Jonetta) Tease. He is survived by his wife, Joan Tease, his brother, Winston Tease (Jean Tease), his sons: John Tease III, and Jeffery Tease, and his daughter Carolyn Bristo Chatman (Al). John was a faithful member of First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preston Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020