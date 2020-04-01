Services
Preston Funeral Home, Inc.
3800 S. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85040
(602) 304-0083
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tease
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tease Jr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Tease Jr. Obituary
John Tease Jr.

Scottsdale - John Tease Jr, 88, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on March 30, 2020. He was a native Phoenician and Air Force veteran of 23 years. John was born in June 1931, in Phoenix, AZ, the third of six children to the late John Sr, and Beaulah Tease. He was married for 63 years to his loving wife Joan (Jonetta) Tease. He is survived by his wife, Joan Tease, his brother, Winston Tease (Jean Tease), his sons: John Tease III, and Jeffery Tease, and his daughter Carolyn Bristo Chatman (Al). John was a faithful member of First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix, Arizona. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Preston Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -