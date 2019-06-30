John Thiem



Avondale - John Bruce Thiem of Avondale, AZ passed away June 21, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born September 8, 1953 to John and Anna Thiem in Wilkinsburg, PA.



Bruce moved to Arizona in the summer of 1969, where he attended Camelback High School. Bruce was a passionate musician, playing bass guitar for St. Thomas the Apostle, The Franciscan Renewal Center "The Casa," and The Church of Litchfield Park. In his earlier years he worked for Rent-A-Honda/Cycle Services in Phoenix. Bruce then began his entrepreneurial career and opened Desert Buggy in 1975. June 1, 1978 Bruce married his wife Carol, celebrating 41 years of marriage this past June. In August 1978, Bruce was diagnosed with End Stage Renal Failure, and began his life-long battle against Kidney Failure on Hemodialysis. In February of 1985, Bruce and Carol moved to the west valley and founded E-Z Towing & Recovery LLC, providing towing services to the community and local Law Enforcement Agencies.



Bruce is survived by his wife, Carol Thiem; sons, Daniel, Greg and Steven Thiem; brothers, Brian, Brent, Barry and Brad Thiem; and four grandchildren, Allison, William, Olivia and Lacy Thiem.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 10:00 am at Skyway Church, 14900 West VanBuren Street in Goodyear, AZ. A private burial will be held at a later date at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Arizona Humane Society, www.azhumane.org/get-involved/give-now/memorial-and-tribute-gifts/. Condolences for the family may be left at www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com Published in The Arizona Republic from June 30 to July 7, 2019