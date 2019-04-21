|
|
John Thomas Davis
Phoenix - John Thomas Davis was born April 13, 1929 in Canada and passed away in April 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. John of the Desert Melkite Catholic Church, 3718 E. Greenway Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85032 with Entombment to follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home, Mesa, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019