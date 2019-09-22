|
|
John Tipton
Phoenix - John went to be with his Savior on September 15, 2019. He was born in Menard, Texas. He taught history in the Glendale Elementary District for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe B. and Ola Tipton, his brothers Damon and Lee O., and his sister Mildred. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughter, Jill Mirza (Chris), his son, John Tipton Jr. (Dawn), his brother, Joe B. Tipton, his sister Pat Tipton Craig (Kenneth), and his sister-in-law, Thyra Tipton. Services for John will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 28, 2019 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301 Donations may be made in his memory, by choosing a classroom project to fund at donorschoose.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019