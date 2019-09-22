Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tipton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Tipton


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Tipton Obituary
John Tipton

Phoenix - John went to be with his Savior on September 15, 2019. He was born in Menard, Texas. He taught history in the Glendale Elementary District for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe B. and Ola Tipton, his brothers Damon and Lee O., and his sister Mildred. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his daughter, Jill Mirza (Chris), his son, John Tipton Jr. (Dawn), his brother, Joe B. Tipton, his sister Pat Tipton Craig (Kenneth), and his sister-in-law, Thyra Tipton. Services for John will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 28, 2019 at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301 Donations may be made in his memory, by choosing a classroom project to fund at donorschoose.org
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now