Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
10815 North 84th Street
Scottsdale, AZ
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Paradise Memorial Gardens
9300 E. Shea Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ
John "Jack" Tracey


1930 - 2020
John "Jack" Tracey Obituary
John "Jack" Tracey

Scottsdale - 1930 - 2020 (age 89)

Born and educated in Chicago, Illinois. Married to Lois Mackin in 1951, celebrating 68 years of marriage and greeted seven children. He was brother to three, relative to some, and friend to many. Survived by five children, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Sixty-eight-year career in the corrugated box industry. Attended Harvard Business School in the Advanced Executive Program. Avid skier and passionate cycler. Jacks love of cycling started when he lived in the Bay Area and flourished after he moved to Scottsdale where he developed lifelong cycling friends. He loved adventure; hiking the Grand Canyon, downhill skiing, golf and traveling. His travels began at age 17 with a cross country trip to Oregon in a Willys Jeep with his best friend. His work and family allowed for travel all over the world, Mexico, New Zealand & Australia, throughout Europe, and cruising through the Panama Canal. Lifetime achievement; Hole-In-One playing golf with his friends. Jack was an active volunteer and member of the St. Patrick's Parish Men's Club.

Services will be held Thursday, March 5th at 11:00am at St. Patrick's Church 10815 North 84th Street Scottsdale.

Celebration of Life Luncheon immediately following the Mass at Fenlon Hospitality Center in St. Patrick's Parish Church.

Burial following Celebration of Life Luncheon at 2:00pm at Paradise Memorial Gardens 9300 E. Shea Blvd. Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 17 to Mar. 1, 2020
