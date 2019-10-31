Resources
John Vernon Fischer

Phoenix - John V. Fischer enjoyed a full life, graduating to his forever home Saturday, October 26 at the age of 87.

He leaves behind the love of his life of 65 years, Patricia (Grosz) Fischer; his daughters, Sherry (Fischer) Long and son-in-law, Steve Webb, Sheila (Fischer) Noel and Mark, Shelly (Fischer) Montgomery, Jill (Fischer) Lund and son-in-law Jeff, and Stacey (Fischer) Nefzger and son-in-law Jim, and eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren.

Born in 1932, raised in Baltimore, MA. Son of Edward and Lois (Duke) Fischer and brothers Bill, Eddie, Bob, and sisters Lois and Mary.

John graduated from Kulm High School in 1952. John and Pat were married June 20, 1954, in Kulm. John and family moved to Fargo in 1966.

John was proceded in death by his parents, two brothers, one sister, and one grandchild.

There will be a memorial celebrating John's life on Sunday, November 3, at Boulder Ridge in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
