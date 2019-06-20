John Vetnar (91) (born Jovan Cvetnarov) of Phoenix, joined his wife Millie in heaven on May 19, 2019. John was born on September 20, 1927 in Srbobran, Yugoslavia and escaped communism to come to America in 1948.



Though he endured innumerable hardships, he reached his goal of finding America and arrived on Ellis Island in December of 1950. He soon made his way to Ohio and worked at Belgrade Gardens, his cousin's famous chicken restaurant, and shortly after met Millicent Loudon, who would become his loving wife of 67 years. John proudly served in the U.S. Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division. After a few army assignments, John and Millie settled in Arizona in 1957. John attended Phoenix College, earned his degree in Industrial Technology, and later his Masters in Education from Arizona State University. He taught Industrial Arts at Cordova School as well as Maricopa Community College. He was honored as the Outstanding Industrial Arts Teacher of Arizona for 1966-67. John also enjoyed buying, repairing, and selling real estate.



John was preceded in death by his wife, Millie Vetnar. His surviving family members include his three sons, George, John, and Jeff Vetnar; and his three grandchildren, Alexa Vetnar Ruona, Alex Vetnar, and Alaina Vetnar. He loved his family dearly.



John worked hard, loved helping others, and earned himself the American Dream. He lived a life to be proud of. We know his Dearie was waiting for him in heaven and they are together again.



The family is inviting anyone who loved John to wear red, white, and blue (summer casual was John's favorite) and join them for his Celebration of Life, held at Hope Church, 26525 N. 19th Ave Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, June 29th at 3pm, with a patriotic celebration to follow.