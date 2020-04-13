|
|
John Von Meter
Zionsville - John (Randy) Von Meter, age 79 made his journey to God on April 6, 2020. He was born on June 19, 1940 in Noblesville, IN to Omer and Mabel (King) Von Meter. He grew up in central Indiana as a child, moving to Arizona during Jr. High and graduating from South Mountain High School in 1959 where he achieved athletic excellence gaining his a Football Scholarship to Colorado State University. He later attended college at Mesa Community College and ASU.
Randy was married to the "love of his life", Linda Sue Walters for 59 years. They settled in Arizona where he became a State Trooper for the Arizona Highway Patrol from 1965 to 1985. He was 1 of 4 original Arizona Highway Patrol Motorcycle Officers in Mesa and Apache Junction areas. He spent his life in law enforcement in the Apache Junction and Payson areas retiring to Arkansas and later Indiana.
Survived by his wife, Linda (Walters) Von Meter of Zionsville, IN; son and daughter-in-law, Kerby and Janet Von Meter, Visalia, CA; daughter and son-in-law, Kellean and Sean Barrango, Pacifica, CA; granddaughters, Katelyn Von Meter, Kirsten Von Meter, and Bonnie Barrango; Sisters, Karen Louks, Cicero, IN; Carla Gwinn (Husband, Niles) Lebanon, IN; Brother-in-law, Phillip McGough, Sheridan, AR, as well as many nephew and nieces. He was preceded in death by sister, Sandy (Von Meter) Staton.
He enjoyed exploring the Arizona sunshine, especially on his Harley with his Linda Sue behind him. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He enjoyed hunting, rebuilding cars, western dancing, and playing cards with friends and family. He was loved and respected by all who met him and he will be greatly missed by all.
Funeral arrangements will be a private family celebration of his life at a later date. If you feel inclined to donate to a charity cause in memory of Randy, please consider supporting a Homeless Shelter in your area.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care of Zionsville, Indiana.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020