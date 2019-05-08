|
|
John W. Hammer
Scottsdale - John W. Hammer, 67, passed away on May 1st in Scottsdale. John was a 4th generation Phoenix native and a member of the Class of 1970 at Saguaro High School. He attended Arizona State University where he played varsity football, and was on the 1971 team that played in the inaugural Fiesta Bowl. John served honorably with the Phoenix Police Department as a Reserve Lieutenant from 1975-88.
John traveled and worked around the world, which inspired a love of history and culture that he passed to his family. He was an avid outdoorsman with loves including hiking, his motorcycle and gun clubs, and particularly being on the family boat in San Carlos Mexico. John had a passion for technology and thrived as a software engineer early on for cutting edge companies including ebay and PayPal. John was a humble, loving and an exceptional human. His character, energy, zest for life and unconditional love will be missed immensely among family and friends.
John is survived by his parents, William and Betty Lou Hammer, brother Thomas; daughter, Cara and sons Matthew and Alex. John was also the world's greatest grandfather to Wilson, Emma, Liam, Betty, Chase, Raegan & Cole.
A celebration of his life will be held at; Messinger Mortuary, 7601 East Indian School Road, Scottsdale, AZ on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 AM. A reception will follow at Los Olivos Mexican Patio in Old Town Scottsdale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 8, 2019