John Warrren Dawson
Scottsdale - John Warrren Dawson, 79, of Scottsdale passed away peacefully surrounded by his family after a lengthy illness. The only child of Adrian and Kathlyn (Dennis), John was born in Dodge City, Kansas, spent his boyhood in Witchita and his teenage years in Topeka. He attended Topeka High school and distinguished himself in theater, band and student leadership, graduating in 1957. He attended the University of Denver, graduating in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in Theater Arts. His stage training combined with his remarkable charisma made him a valuable member of his local theater community and served him equally well in business, particularly the travel and hotel industry.
John began his business career in real estate and development in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His enterprises included the development, construction and operation of apartment communities, single-family homes, office buildings and shopping centers. He actively supported the construction and development industry, serving in the Home Builders Association, Colorado Springs Chapter and became its president in 1972. He was further recognized by that organization by being named Builder of the Year in 1976. Also in 1976 he became the National Vice President of the National Association of Home Builders and held that position for two years. Later, he expanded his business interests to Phoenix, Arizona with the construction of multiple apartment complexes and the Sheraton Greenway Inn. In 1976, he purchased what was the Sheraton Scottsdale Inn and Villas in Paradise Valley, where he focused his efforts for forty-three years.
He was the founder and CEO of The Dawson Companies, Ltd., which twice oversaw the redevelopment of the Sheraton Scottsdale Inn to ultimately comprise 404 rooms on forty acres, 30,000 square feet of meeting space and the popular Remington's restaurant. The expanded property broke away from the Sheraton Corporation, and The Dawson Companies assumed its full operation; the resort was re-christened The Scottsdale Plaza Resort and has become a prominent fixture in the Arizona travel and tourism industry. Winning multiple awards for hospitality excellence, the resort also has a longstanding relationship with the Fiesta Bowl, hosting teams for the past thirty-two years.
An active community supporter, John was a lifetime Fiesta Bowl committee member. He also served on the board of the Maricopa County chapter of the American Heart Association, the Goldwater Institute, the Phoenix and Valley of the Sun Convention and Visitors Bureau and Valley Innkeepers Association. He gave generously to St. Joseph's Hospital and the Barrow Neurological Institute. Always passionate about the music and theater, he was a supporter of Jazz in AZ and various stage productions throughout the Valley.
Mr. Dawson leaves behind devoted wife La, children Maryann Rose (Keith) and Geoffrey Dawson, grandchildren Amelia Rose Clouse (Joe), Alex Rose (Lexie), Gidel Dawson and Emerald Dawson, and great-grandchildren Austin Rose and Madelyn Rose. His family treasures the many fond memories of time spent together on holidays and summers at his home in Bigfork, Montana.
Funeral services are private; a public Celebration of Life is scheduled at 11 am on Saturday, October 19 2019 at The Scottsdale Plaza Resort. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the woundedwarriorproject.org, Arizona Veterans Medical Leadership Council arizonavmlc.org and Hospice of the Valley hov.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019