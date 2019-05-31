Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM
Green Acres Mortuary
401 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix - Holden, John Wesley 81 of Phoenix, AZ passed away on May 24, 2019. Born in Winona, MN in 1937. Wes finished his 23-year career at Arizona Highways Magazine as the Editor of the Book Division. He was predeceased by his son Mark David and is survived by his wife Suzi and daughter Tammy Marcelja, three grandchildren and one great grandchild. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 31st at 4PM at Green Acres Mortuary 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley in lieu of flowers. For additional information and to send condolences visit www.greenacresmortuary.net
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 31, 2019
