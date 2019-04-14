|
|
John William Housholder
Sedona - 10/08/1928 - 3/2/2019
Surrounded by family, John William "Bill" Housholder, 90, passed away at his home in Sedona, AZ, on March 2, 2019. Bill was born on October 8, 1928, in Phoenix, AZ to Victor Hugo and Ivy Dale "Densmore" Housholder. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Iris Jean in May 2018, his mother in 1937, his father in 1971, and his brothers William Thomas in 1944, and James Robert in 1990.
Bill's remarkable life was filled with unique events and adventures. At age 8 he joined the Boy Scouts of America and became an Eagle Scout at age 14. He obtained his private pilot license at age 16. His love of aviation and the outdoors continued to have a profound influence on his life. His early years were also filled with many hobbies that included sports, hunting, fishing, woodcarving, rock, coin, and stamp collecting.
Following graduation from North Phoenix High School in 1946, Bill enlisted in the aviation division of the United States Marine Corps, and received a two-year assignment with Marine Fighter Squadron 211 stationed in Tsingtao, China. Following the evacuation of all U.S. troops from China in 1948, he spent nearly 6 months at sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Rendova. He completed his military service in 1949 and settled in Long Beach, CA. working for McDonald Douglas.
In 1950 he married June Nelson and became the parents of one daughter and two sons. In 1957, he married Iris Jean Storie and adopted Jean's son and daughter. They settled in Phoenix where he worked for Motorola Corporation until retirement.
Bill and Jean had a zest for adventure and loved to travel. During their 61 years together, they toured nearly 100 countries and six continents. After retirement, they spent many happy months at their cabin in Mormon Lake, AZ. In 2008, they settled in Sedona Az. where they remained until their passing.
Bill's life and legacy are fondly remembered by those he leaves behind: His two daughters, Pamela (Paul) Hollenbach, and Shirley (Mike) Salmon, and his three sons, Todd (Cindy), Tom (Marla) and Gary (Patty). He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. At his request, no formal services are to be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019