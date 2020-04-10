|
John William Jimison
Mesa - John William Jimison, 90, went to be with our Lord on April 8, 2020. John was born June 21, 1929 in Detroit, MI. His family relocated in 1939 to Bradenton, FL. John is survived by his wife, Patricia; whom he met on a blind date in 1951, when he was in the Air Force, visiting Phoenix. They married February 3, 1952. John and Patricia had 3 children: David L. of Vernon, AZ; Dianna L. (Tim); and Dana L. (Craig) of Scottsdale, AZ. John had graduated with a Master's Degree in Education from ASU in 1968. He then became a science\math teacher for Paradise Valley School District until 1989, which at that time, then returned to ASU and taught as a professor. John retired in 1990. Between the love for his family and teaching, he had a full and happy life.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020