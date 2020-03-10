|
John William Moore, Sr.
John William Moore, Sr., 84, passed away at home in Paradise Valley on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarabeth, his children, Anne Moore (Vinny Allen) of Bethesda, MD, Amy Mandala, of Tucson, and John William Moore, Jr. (DeeDee) of Phoenix; his sister, Barbara Rider; his grandchildren, Jack and Michael Mandala, Emma Moore, and John William Moore, III. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis B. Moore, Sr. and Louise Rickel Moore, his sister, Elizabeth Moore Schneider, and his brother, Lewis B. Moore, Jr.
Will was born at home on June 27, 1935, in Clarkdale, Arizona. After graduating from Morenci High School, he attended the University of Arizona, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and during law school was a founding member of the Arizona Law Review. After graduating from the University of Arizona Law School in 1959, he joined the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, and completed service in the Army Reserves as a young lawyer. Will went on to practice law for almost 60 years, until his retirement in 2018. He was past President of the Phoenix Chapter of The American Board of Trial Advocates, and was a Certified Specialist in Personal Injury Law. In 2009, he was invested into the Order of Malta. Later in life, he dedicated himself to their mission of witnessing and protecting the Catholic faith, and serving the poor and sick.
Will met the former Sarabeth Stevens in October 1965, while she was a maternity nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, caring for Will's sister-in-law, Alice, and his new nephew, Jimmy Moore. Will and Sarabeth married on June 11, 1966. He will be truly missed by all of his family, including sixteen nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond, and by many dear friends. Will is remembered by all who loved him for his generosity, competitiveness, deep faith, and one-liners that live on in his children and grandchildren. We hope they have Fox News and the Tennis Channel in Heaven.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, with interment at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andre House of Arizona, www.andrehouse.org, 213 S. 11th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007 or the Dominican Sisters of Mary, www.sistersofmary.org, 4597 Warren Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
