Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
7:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church
2312 E. Campbell Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Moore Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Moore Sr. Obituary
John William Moore, Sr.

John William Moore, Sr., 84, passed away at home in Paradise Valley on March 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarabeth, his children, Anne Moore (Vinny Allen) of Bethesda, MD, Amy Mandala, of Tucson, and John William Moore, Jr. (DeeDee) of Phoenix; his sister, Barbara Rider; his grandchildren, Jack and Michael Mandala, Emma Moore, and John William Moore, III. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis B. Moore, Sr. and Louise Rickel Moore, his sister, Elizabeth Moore Schneider, and his brother, Lewis B. Moore, Jr.

Will was born at home on June 27, 1935, in Clarkdale, Arizona. After graduating from Morenci High School, he attended the University of Arizona, where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity, and during law school was a founding member of the Arizona Law Review. After graduating from the University of Arizona Law School in 1959, he joined the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, and completed service in the Army Reserves as a young lawyer. Will went on to practice law for almost 60 years, until his retirement in 2018. He was past President of the Phoenix Chapter of The American Board of Trial Advocates, and was a Certified Specialist in Personal Injury Law. In 2009, he was invested into the Order of Malta. Later in life, he dedicated himself to their mission of witnessing and protecting the Catholic faith, and serving the poor and sick.

Will met the former Sarabeth Stevens in October 1965, while she was a maternity nurse at Good Samaritan Hospital, caring for Will's sister-in-law, Alice, and his new nephew, Jimmy Moore. Will and Sarabeth married on June 11, 1966. He will be truly missed by all of his family, including sixteen nieces and nephews of whom he was very fond, and by many dear friends. Will is remembered by all who loved him for his generosity, competitiveness, deep faith, and one-liners that live on in his children and grandchildren. We hope they have Fox News and the Tennis Channel in Heaven.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, March 13, 2020, 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Avenue, Phoenix, with interment at St. Francis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Andre House of Arizona, www.andrehouse.org, 213 S. 11th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007 or the Dominican Sisters of Mary, www.sistersofmary.org, 4597 Warren Rd., Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
Download Now