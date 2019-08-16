|
Somerhalder, John William, 89 was received to the Lord on May 23, 2019 in Phoenix Arizona. John's life began just outside the small town of Burlington, Oklahoma where he was born to Mary and Elias Somerhalder. John was predeceased by his wife Charlene Reutter Somerhalder, his sisters Kathryn, Helen, Alberta, Shirley, his brother Robert, and his great grandson Mark Andrew. John is survived by his brother Jacob Somerhalder, two children John W. Somerhalder II (Rebecca) of Atlanta and Mary Kinkel (Peter) of Phoenix; seven grandchildren, Greg (Erin) Kinkel, Peter John (Katie) Kinkel, Ashley Kinkel, Lee Somerhalder, Aaron Somerhalder, Nicole Harris, Daniel (Nicole) Benson; and 9 great grandchildren, Noah, Avery, Miles, Naomi, Dylan, William, Davin, Peyton Lewis and Jaxon; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. John obtained a degree in accounting and took a bookkeeping job at the Burlington Cooperative Association. In 1950 John was baptized into the Apostlic Christian Church. John and Charlene were married in 1954. John described their marriage as being guided by God's word which had been so powerful in their lives. John II and Mary were born to John and Charlene while they were living in Burlington. The family moved to Phoenix around 1964 and John worked for Cleaners and Laundry Supply Company. In 1970 John and Charlene started building their childcare business, All Seasons and later American Preschool. John poured his life out in the service to his Lord, church, family, friends, and strangers that crossed his path. John was passionate about music and also for the Lord. As a result he served in music ministries as well as accounting work well into his seventies. John, was a cherished patriarch and father to many in and outside of his family, a role model to countless individuals, and one who loved spending time with others and investing in his relationships. John will be remembered chiefly as a humble man who loved God. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Whitton Avenue Bible Church. The visitation and funeral will be held at Whitton Avenue Bible Church, 2601 East Whitton Avenue, Phoenix, Az 85018. Visitation will be at 10:00am and funeral at 10:30am on Saturday August 24 2019.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20, 2019