John Y. Escalante
John Y. Escalante

Left this Earth at the age of 87 on September 4, 2020. Born to Maria Y. Villa and Domingo Escalante in Peoria, Arizona October 20, 1932. Most remembered by his singing, playing guitar, and playing the slots. He was most happy surrounded by his children. Survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Connie S. Escalante. 6 children: Elias III, John JR., Valerie, Capri, William, and Reyna. 16 Grandchildren: Vanessa, Derek, Elias IV, Ashley, Raphael, John III, Bernadette, Marcella, Brian, Nicole, Trinity, Christopher, Shania, Jessica, Willian JR., and Esther. 14 Great-Grandchildren: John IV, Evelyn, Mason, Jackson, Ava, Raphael JR., Carter, Aria, James, Liam, Mia, Michael JR., Savannah, and Israel. Services at South Mountain Mortuary 7029 S. Central PHX, AZ 85042. (602)304-9512 on September 19 2020, 10:00 a.m.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
South Mountain Mortuary
7007 South Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 304-9512
