Johnnie Edward McCabe
Williams - Johnnie Edward McCabe, 93, of Williams passed away August 9, 2020. He was born December 4, 1926 to Jimmie and Beulah McCabe in Coalgate, Oklahoma. Johnnie called Arizona his home for 88 years. He was a proud World War II veteran, having served in the Army. He loved hunting, fishing, cars and racing.
Johnnie is survived by his sons Robin (Nancy) McCabe and Gary (Janet) McCabe; his brother Bruce McCabe, his grandchildren James (Melinda) McCabe, Marisa McCabe, Cate (Theodore) McCabe; and his great grandchildren James McCabe and Grace McCabe. He was preceded in death by his wife Patsy.
Graveside services will take place, Thursday, August 20th at 9:00 am at Greenwood Memory Lawn, 719 N 27th Ave, Phoenix, Arizona.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
.