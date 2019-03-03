|
|
Johnnie Mae Mckibben
Tempe - Johnnie Mae McKibben died February 21, 2019 in Tempe, AZ at the age of 100. Born to John and Loretta Beloat in Phoenix, Johnnie grew up on her family's historic ranch and farm near Liberty, Arizona. She graduated from Buckeye Union High School in 1936 and enrolled in Arizona State Teachers College at Tempe, now ASU. After her Freshman year, she transferred to the University of Arizona and graduated in 1940 with a degree in Office Management. In 1941 she married Harry Burger, and together they had four children, all of whom survived her: Robert Burger of Mesa, John Burger of Tempe, Gary Burger of Pinetop, and Barbara Burger Doss of Chandler, AZ. Her three siblings, Alberta Bales, Kenneth Beloat, and James Beloat, all pre-deceased her, as did her husband Frank McKibben. She leaves nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Although raising a family was Johnnie's principal occupation, she held various business related jobs before becoming the executive secretary to the Principal of Tempe High School and later the secretary to the Superintendent of the TUHS District. Johnnie Mae lived in Tempe since 1951 and spent her retirement years there and as a resident of Friendship Village for the last 17 years. A memorial celebration of her life will be held at the Friendship Village Healthcare Center on March 16 at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 3, 2019