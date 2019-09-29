|
|
Johnny Beckman
- - The world has lost another wonderful soul this week when Johnny Beckman was abruptly taken from us due to his short and unforgiving battle with Pancreatic Cancer. At only 52yrs old, he was survived by his only daughter, Lynette Beckman, father, David Beckman, Step mother, Sherlene Beckman, sisters, Barbie Beckman & Jody Boxum, a niece and nephew, 2 great nieces as well as aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends and family with the church.
Johnny was often misunderstood but, always very well loved by all. He was a devoted son, brother, father and member of the church. His proudest achievement was his beautiful daughter, Lynette whom he loved & cherished dearly. He was a brave & strong man who fought harsh battles all of his life but, was ultimately taken to join his mother & grandparents where he can finally rest in peace. We all love and miss you John Boy! You will forever be in our hearts!
Memorial Service is scheduled for Sunday Oct. 6th at 1:30 PM at Grace Bible Church Tempe, AZ 85283
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 29, 2019