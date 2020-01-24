|
Johnny James Johnson Jr.
Johnny James Johnson Jr.,76, passed away on January 22, 2020, with his family by his side. Johnny was born in Ft. Riley, Kansas as a WWII baby, but moved to his Hyduke grandparent's home in Scottsdale Arizona shortly thereafter. He graduated from Tempe High School and began a career as a member of Iron Workers Local 75 in 1961. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bessie and Johnny Sr., son Darren, and grandson Benny. Survivor's include his brother Ralph, his soul mate Rhonda Blasingame, beloved sons Jonathan, Troy, David, and Jason, 13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Johnny offered his kind and generous spirit to all he met, and they were better for having known and loved him. There will no services. His family wishes to thank the staff of the Hospice of the Valley at Mayo for the compassionate care they provided.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020