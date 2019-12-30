|
Johnny Lopez
Phoenix - Johnny "Boingie" Lopez passed away on December 21st 2019. Johnny loved music and dancing, he loved to work out , and he loved to joke and laugh, he loved to surprise people with gifts, but most of all he loved family gatherings. He loved his family with all his heart. We will miss your sense of humor, your true kind heart, that bright contagious smile, and your love for everyone of us. Go sing and dance with the Angels my handsome son. We will never forget you, always love you, and miss you every day until the day we see you again. "Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid ". A celebration of life will be held Friday January 3rd 2020. Resthaven Mortuary & Memorial Gardens 4310 E. Southern Ave. Viewing 10:00am - 12:00pm. Services 12:00pm, Eulogy to follow. Burial 2:00 - 3:00.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019