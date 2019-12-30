Services
Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnny Lopez Obituary
Johnny Lopez

Phoenix - Johnny "Boingie" Lopez passed away on December 21st 2019. Johnny loved music and dancing, he loved to work out , and he loved to joke and laugh, he loved to surprise people with gifts, but most of all he loved family gatherings. He loved his family with all his heart. We will miss your sense of humor, your true kind heart, that bright contagious smile, and your love for everyone of us. Go sing and dance with the Angels my handsome son. We will never forget you, always love you, and miss you every day until the day we see you again. "Do not let your heart be troubled, nor let it be afraid ". A celebration of life will be held Friday January 3rd 2020. Resthaven Mortuary & Memorial Gardens 4310 E. Southern Ave. Viewing 10:00am - 12:00pm. Services 12:00pm, Eulogy to follow. Burial 2:00 - 3:00.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -