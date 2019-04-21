Services
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
Jolene Marie Hofmann


Scottsdale - SCOTTSDALE - Jolene Hofmann, 83, passed away April 6, 2019. She was born March 11, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and met Herb, her husband of over 50 years, at the University of Wisconsin. They moved to Arizona in 1959 with their children Herb and Patty and made their home in Scottsdale in 1965. For over 30 years, Jolene worked for Motorola at the 52nd Street Plant. She enjoyed painting and was an active member of the Prima Donna Red Hats.

Jolene is survived by her only son, Herb, and daughter-in-law, Gina, as well as cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, and many friends.

Memorial Service is Saturday, 4/27, 10:30 am, Green Acres Mortuary, 401 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, www.greenacresmortuary.net. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: The Salvation Army, Phoenix Rescue Mission or St. Mary's Food Bank.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
