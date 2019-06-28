Resources
- - Jon Mabry Cadenhead, 79, passed away on Monday, June 24th at 3:20 a.m. surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Joyce Cadenhead. They shared 53 years of marriage together.

Born in Carnegie, Oklahoma, he was the son of Homer and Irene Cadenhead. He attended Oklahoma City College. He was employed at Arizona Correctional Industries and retired in 2002.

He enjoyed watching and supporting the Oklahoma Sooners, Arizona Wildcats, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Arizona Cardinals. Family and friends will remember him for his gift of gab and always finding the best in everyone.

He is survived by his wife Joyce, his children and their spouces Jon Paul (Peggy), Lori Chambers (Robert), Lisa McGahey (Jim), and Jay (Karie), his grandchildren Courtney, Jared, Josh, Colin and Will, his great granddaughter Ivy and dogs Nash and Augie. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, siblings and his granddaughter Crystal.

Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 28, 2019
