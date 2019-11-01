|
|
Jon Patrick Manalli
Scottsdale - Jon Patrick Manalli, 71, of Scottsdale AZ was called to heaven on October 27, 2019. Jon entered this world in Rockford, IL on St. Patrick's Day 1948, thus the name Patrick. Jon graduated from NIU with a B.A in marketing and moved to AZ afterward. He had careers in various sales and insurance industries. In 1987, Jon married his wife of 32 years. Jon enjoyed his hobbies, spending time with family, friends and pets. Jon could walk into a room of strangers and speak with anyone. He had many stories to tell. Jon was kind and caring to his last breath. He will be remembered forever in our hearts. Jon is survived by his wife Tamey Manalli, sister, Mary Lou Manalli, sister-in law and brother-in-law Robert and Lisa Sajda, brother- in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Linda Lichtenfels, mother-in-law, Della Lichtenfels, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial Service will be held on 11/9/19 at 2:00 PM at Living Water Lutheran Church 9201 E. Happy Valley Road Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Donations in lieu of flowers to cholangiocarcinoma.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019