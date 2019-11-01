Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Manalli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon Patrick Manalli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon Patrick Manalli Obituary
Jon Patrick Manalli

Scottsdale - Jon Patrick Manalli, 71, of Scottsdale AZ was called to heaven on October 27, 2019. Jon entered this world in Rockford, IL on St. Patrick's Day 1948, thus the name Patrick. Jon graduated from NIU with a B.A in marketing and moved to AZ afterward. He had careers in various sales and insurance industries. In 1987, Jon married his wife of 32 years. Jon enjoyed his hobbies, spending time with family, friends and pets. Jon could walk into a room of strangers and speak with anyone. He had many stories to tell. Jon was kind and caring to his last breath. He will be remembered forever in our hearts. Jon is survived by his wife Tamey Manalli, sister, Mary Lou Manalli, sister-in law and brother-in-law Robert and Lisa Sajda, brother- in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Linda Lichtenfels, mother-in-law, Della Lichtenfels, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Memorial Service will be held on 11/9/19 at 2:00 PM at Living Water Lutheran Church 9201 E. Happy Valley Road Scottsdale, AZ 85255. Donations in lieu of flowers to cholangiocarcinoma.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -