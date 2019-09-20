|
|
Jon Timothy (Tim) Crofford, age 67, passed away September 17, 2019 after a short struggle with cancer.
Tim was born January 20, 1952 in Phoenix, AZ and was always proud to be a native of Arizona. He enjoyed a deep and extensive love of music, especially that of eclectic and lesser known bands that produced high quality, "tight" tunes. He was an avid golfer and thoroughly enjoyed time spent with his league golf buddies. Tim will be remembered best for his keen sense of humor, sharp, dry wit and ability to captivate an audience with his charm and story-telling.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents John and Lenore Crofford.
He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Glenda Crofford; his siblings Sharon (Richard) Gilpin, Patsy Crofford, and Steve (Tanis) Crofford; his niece Amy Gilpin and nephew Gunner Crofford.
Condolences may be expressed at obituaries.bestfuneralservices.com. In lieu of a service, the family asks that friends and family select their own meaningful way to honor and remember their personal relationship with Tim.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 20, 2019