Jonathan Daniel Cerreta
Peoria - Jonathan Daniel Cerreta, loving husband of Marlene, devoted father of three daughters, friend to his three sons-in-law, and grandfather of eight, passed away at the age of 62 on November 21, 2019.
Joner was born on November 11, 1957, in Canton, Ohio. He was one of eight children who went on to have three of his own children with his wife Marlene, to whom he was married for 42 years.
Joner, along with his siblings and parents, spent his life working and building the Cerreta Candy Company to what it is today. In 2002, he started and built a very successful real estate business with the help of his wife, daughters and wonderful support staff. Joner was always full of energy, love, warm hugs and kind words. He was always there for anyone that needed him and just wanted others to be happy and smiling. His true passion was his grandchildren and found joy in their uniqueness. He would practice soccer, drop them at school, build them a fort, teach them to cook or endlessly ride through an obstacle course, whatever they asked. He never told them no, was never too busy and could somehow manage to be in a million places at once if that was what they needed.
He will be remembered for his warmth, kindness, humor and enormous heart. He was a truly wonderful man who will be missed. He touched the lives of many and for that his memory will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 4th at 10:30 am at St Thomas Moore Catholic Church on 6180 W Utopia Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308.
