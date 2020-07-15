Jonathan DriggersPhoenix - Jonathan Driggers, beloved husband, father, son and friend passed away on July 3, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He has joined his beloved grand-parents, Paul Sr. and Mary Frances, in heaven. Jonathan is survived by his wife Veronica, two children - Andrew and Alora, parents - Paul Jr. and Susan, family, friends and pets who loved him dearly. Jonathan married his high school sweetheart. They were married for nearly three decades and expanded their family in Phoenix. Jonathan was a family man who dedicated his life to them. Jonathan was known as someone who was compassionate, humorous, hard-working, intelligent and family oriented. While raising his children, Jonathan made education a priority to take care of his family. He graduated with an Associates of Liberal Arts and Sciences from Phoenix College, Bachelors of Computer and Information Sciences from Charter Oak State College and a Masters of Business Administration from Benedictine University. Jonathan had a passion for knowledge and pushed himself to learn something new each day. His family and friends called him a "Walking Encyclopedia." Jonathan worked a number of jobs throughout his life but found career fulfilment while working for American Express. He spent eighteen years with the company and worked in programing, audit and IT security. His achievements within American Express were impressive and represented his fondness for the company. Those who knew Jonathan knew that he loved to take vacations. With countless trips to Disneyland and other vacation destinations like New York, Florida, Hawaii, Canada and Europe, he truly knew how to have fun and share the fun with others. Every day was an adventure for Jon and he enjoyed the small and big things in life. He lived life to the fullest each day. Jonathan loved vacation, movies, cooking, learning and spending time with his family, friends and pets. He will be remembered for his youthful spirit, smile, intellect, kindness to others and contiguous laugh. He was a gentle giant who was a kid at heart. Jonathan's motto in life was "Never Grow Up." A viewing and visitation service will be held at the Messinger Indian School Mortuary on Friday, July 17th from 5:00pm - 8:00pm located at 7601 E. Indian School Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85251. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 18th starting at 11:00am at Messinger Indian School Mortuary. The funeral will be at Phoenix Memorial Park and Garden at 200 West Beardsley Rd, Phoenix, 85027.