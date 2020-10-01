1/1
Jonathan L.Q. Davidson
Jonathan L.Q. Davidson

Jonathan L.Q. Davidson of Paradise Valley, Arizona, passed away on September 13, 2020. A beloved son and grandson, Jonathan was born in Plano, Texas on December 20, 2000. He graduated with distinction from Arizona Agribusiness & Equine Center-Paradise Valley. He was a Philosophy major at Arizona State University and employed at Dutch Bro's Co. Jonathan was a gifted, gentle soul, a strategic boxer, talented musician and innovative poet. Jonathan was known for his quick wit, mind, and his innate ability to see past the proverbial norm. He is survived by his mother, Stacey L. Davidson, and grandmother, Sharon L. Davidson of Cincinnati, Ohio, his stepfather Paul H. Hornby of Phoenix, Arizona, his cat, Kiki, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his father Daniel R. Messer, and his grandfather, Steven W. Davidson of Sacramento, California. A Celebration Of Life Ceremony is planned December 20, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. at Healing Soul Wellness and Fitness, 15455 N. Greenway-Hayden Loop, Suite C7, Scottsdale, Arizona.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

