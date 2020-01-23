Resources
Phoenix - Joon Ngian Lam, 91, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020.

He was born January 11, 1929, in Singapore, a son of the late Lam, Sem Thong and Chin, Ah Chay. He is survived by

Wife, Cheow Ping Lee

Daughter Phin, son-in-law, Steve Luk, granddaughter, Stephanie

Daughter Sheong, son-in-law, Yew Onn Chan (Philip), granddaughter and spouse, Christine and Mark Tsang, grandson, Jeremy, granddaughter, Janice

Son Joshua Pin Hon, daughter-in-law, Jillian Heng, grandsons, Jordan and Evan.

A memorial service for Joon Ngian will be held on February 1, 2019, 2pm at Northwest Chinese Baptist Church, 4243 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made directly to Northwest Chinese Baptist Church, 4243 W. Greenway Road, Phoenix, AZ 85053.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020
