|
|
Jordan Scott Miranda
Jordan Scott Miranda (15) was born on 3-31-04 and passed away on 10-3-19 in Phoenix, AZ. He was a 10th grade student at Willow Canyon Highschool in Surprise, AZ. He left behind parents Richard and Alisha and younger brothers Joshua and Joel. Jordan was fearless. If he wasn't jumping out of tree's he was doing stunts on his bike. He loved music, video games, and wrestling with his brothers. He was a master builder at Lego's and could make the most creative things from his imagination. He loved driving/ riding and had dreams of owning a motorcycle someday. Jordan, we love you and miss you so much and until we meet again.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019