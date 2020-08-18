Jorge Guillermo Castañeda



Jorge Guillermo Castañeda passed away on Wednesday, July 22nd at his residence in Phoenix, AZ. He was born March 15th, 1961 in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico. He was a musician, artist, loving father, reliable friend/family member, and business owner. Additionally, he was a self taught picture framer and mat cutter. He took great pride in his work and worked hard his whole life. He will live on in our memories as a kind soul who loved his family, was always willing to lend a hand, and made us smile with his jokes. He is survived by his partner Roberta Drayer, son Michael Castañeda, mother Maria Elena Castañeda, sisters Janet Castañeda and Karin Garrison (Marty), brother Victor Castañeda, nieces Yazbel Tyrrell, Yessenia Perez (Ruben), Krystal Rodriguez (Kely), and Jesiree Valencia, and nephews Victor Castañeda Jr., Enrique Valencia, and Alexander Valencia.









