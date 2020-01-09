|
Josafath Rubio Hernandez
Josafth Rubio Hernandez was called home by God to rejoin his Abuelita Tomy and all loved ones in heaven on Saturday January 4, 2020. Josafath was born on February 17, the same birthdate as Michael Jordan, his favorite basketball player. He was born in the year of the Dragon like his favorite martial artist, Bruce Lee. Josafath was 31 years old when called back home, much too soon like Bruce Lee who passed away at age 32. Josafath's 31 years with us was the greatest blessing and gift to all that loved him, laughed with him, and got to experience the bright light that infinitely shined within him.
As a young boy, Josafath was radiant, loving, full of life, wonder, and adventure. He belonged to a fellowship as a brother in a trio: Paola, Josafath, and Sandy. This trio is bonded by unconditional love, strength, and their mother's love.
As a son, he lived by the values instilled by his mother, Tomasa, who raised him to be the kind, hardworking, loving individual we know. In the words of his mother, "Mi hijo Josafath vive adentro de mi, a través de la fuerza y fortaleza que hay en mi por el amor que me dio."
As a student, Josafath was an exceptional learner and was recognized by his academic achievements in elementary throughout high school. He was inspired and driven to combine his favorite subjects of exercise and sports in pursuing a degree in Kinesiology at Arizona State University. Josafath earned full tuition scholarships to fulfill this dream and graduated with a degree in Kinesiology in May 2010 from Arizona State University.
As a natural athlete, he participated in sports his entire life, excelling in martial arts, soccer, baseball, track & cross country, and for that his nickname is "CAMPEON!" (CHAMPION!)
He loved supporting his favorite teams of Mazatlán Venados, Phoenix Suns, Diamond Backs, Cardinals, and Arizona State University Football.
As a hard worker, he had a very successful career as an Officer, Small Business Consultant with Bank of America. He was driven, responsible, and beloved by his co-workers and clients.
As a father, Josafath's inner light magnified in bringing out his greatest honor and joy. His son, Christian Rubio, blessed him by making him a very proud and loved "Apa." His son's favorite thing to do with him was attend Phoenix Suns games together.
His two daughters, Xareni and Aixa filled his life with beauty, love, and joy. Josafath loved taking all his children on adventures such as camping, fishing, and to the beach. He shared his love of sports with his children by coaching them in soccer, cheering them on in basketball, flag football, and attending live sporting events.
Josafath married his wife, Anahi Rubio, on 11/21/2018. Their shared love will last forever, as expressed in Anahi's words to him, "Siempre seras mi hermoso."
As a cousin, he had the strength to carry all the dozens of men on his back, especially Victor, Carlos, and Daniel while growing up together. As his cousin Danielito recalls, "Everything. I loved everything about him. I cherished every moment, every trip we took together, everywhere he would take me with him."
As a friend, Josafath always had a contagious smile. He was always there for others and was always a good listener. In the words of one of his best friends Johny Payne, "He was always there for me, he always had my back."
As a person, he was always kind and friendly to everyone. He had a beautiful gift of making people feel seen, accepted, and valued as a person. Josafath's loving playful spirit touched the lives of countless people who love him internationally in Mexico and the U.S.
The all-encompassing absolute of Josafath's life is that his greatest value and number one priority is his family. Josafath honored and adored his family and lived his life in alignment with this definition of family: "Life's greatest blessing. A group that dreams, laughs, plays and loves together. Those whom you can always count on. Always present not only in good times, the most precious gift." To his family members, Josafath is exactly that... the most precious gift. He was a wonderful family member and will be loved and cherished forever as a son, brother, father, husband, cousin, nephew, grandson, uncle, stepson, godson, nino, son-in-law, brother-in-law, and chosen family member by friends. His truth transcends into heaven as our love for him and his love for us will live forever.
A mass service will be held at Brophy Chapel 4701 N Central Ave, Phoenix AZ 85012 on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 1:30 pm with a visitation starting at 12:30pm. A fiesta honoring his life will commence at 2:30 at Brophy Hall. All are invited to come dressed in Mazatlán Venados gear or AZ sports teams gear.
Arrangements entrusted to Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020