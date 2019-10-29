|
Dr. Jose F Amato
Dr. Jose F Amato, age 88, died September 16, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado, where he has resided during the last 3 years.
He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina and attended the University of Buenos Aires, where he met his future wife, Silvia. They obtained their Medical Degrees and moved to USA in 1964. He and Silvia both pursued further education in Medicine and Psychiatry.
He worked at several Veteran Administration Hospitals, starting at Montrose, NY. His daughter, whom he deeply loved and admired, was born in NY. The family later moved to Arizona, then to Georgia and finally returned to the Phoenix VA Hospital, where he headed the Viet Nam Veterans PTSD Treatment Unit. He developed very strong bonds with his patients and Staff earning several awards in recognition for his dedication and commitment to their treatment. The veterans saw in him a true ally.
José loved his family, his work, his patients and his friends.
He enjoyed traveling, music, reading history, religion and philosophy. He also enjoyed playing chess and tennis. and of course good Italian food. Three years ago he and his wife of 59 years moved to Colorado to be near their daughter, Christine and her husband, and little grandson, Christopher. He is also survived by his brothers and their families in Argentina.
A Memorial to celebrate his life will be held on November 9th at 10 AM at Sagewood, his last home in Arizona, 4555 E Mayo Blvd. Phoenix
His family is very grateful for the outpouring of Love, Sympathy and well wishes we have received.
