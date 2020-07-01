1/1
Jose Gabriel López-Plascencia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Gabriel López-Plascencia

Dr. Jose Gabriel López-Plascencia passed away peacefully at the age of 99 in his home on June 27, 2020. Dr. López practiced medicine and surgery in the metropolitan Phoenix area for more than six decades, providing healthcare to lower income families from diverse backgrounds and communities.

The first-born child of Marciano López Zamora and Maria Isabel Plascencia on June 20, 1921 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Dr. López attended and graduated with Honors from the University of Guadalajara (U de G). In the late 50's he enlisted in the Arizona Army National Guard as a medical officer. In 1977, after 20 years of duty, he retired as a Lt. Col., but continued to collaborate and support with additional activations until the mid-90's. Along with receiving numerous awards and recognitions throughout his lifetime, he was one of the first active members and founders of The Mexican / American Chamber of Commerce in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dr. J.G. López-Plascencia is survived by his brother Jose Frederico López-Plascencia, his 6 children, Barbara Ann Sordia, Jose Gabriel "Dody" López (Deidre) , Maria Isabel Martinez (Joe), Maria Teresa López, Jose Ricardo López (Nick), and Debra Ann López López (Salvador), 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nellie Gano López, his parents and his five siblings.... Fly with the Angels Daddy....

A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. - 10:30 A.M., Rosary prayers at 10:30 A.M., with the Celebration of Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved