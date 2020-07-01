Jose Gabriel López-Plascencia
Dr. Jose Gabriel López-Plascencia passed away peacefully at the age of 99 in his home on June 27, 2020. Dr. López practiced medicine and surgery in the metropolitan Phoenix area for more than six decades, providing healthcare to lower income families from diverse backgrounds and communities.
The first-born child of Marciano López Zamora and Maria Isabel Plascencia on June 20, 1921 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. Dr. López attended and graduated with Honors from the University of Guadalajara (U de G). In the late 50's he enlisted in the Arizona Army National Guard as a medical officer. In 1977, after 20 years of duty, he retired as a Lt. Col., but continued to collaborate and support with additional activations until the mid-90's. Along with receiving numerous awards and recognitions throughout his lifetime, he was one of the first active members and founders of The Mexican / American Chamber of Commerce in Phoenix, Arizona.
Dr. J.G. López-Plascencia is survived by his brother Jose Frederico López-Plascencia, his 6 children, Barbara Ann Sordia, Jose Gabriel "Dody" López (Deidre) , Maria Isabel Martinez (Joe), Maria Teresa López, Jose Ricardo López (Nick), and Debra Ann López López (Salvador), 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Nellie Gano López, his parents and his five siblings.... Fly with the Angels Daddy....
A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. - 10:30 A.M., Rosary prayers at 10:30 A.M., with the Celebration of Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M. at St. Agnes Catholic Church at 1954 N. 24th Street, Phoenix. Burial with Military Honors will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com