Jose M. Garcia
Phoenix - Mr. Jose M. Garcia, 85, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 1, 2020. He was born in Tucson, AZ to Dolores and Fermin Garcia. He was an Auto Upholsterer. He is survived by his beautiful sweetheart of 65 years Edilia N. Garcia, daughters Diana, Dolores, Sandra, Patricia, Debbie, sons Joe A. and Adam Garcia, sisters Maria, Cruzita, Anita and Cecelia, brothers Hank and Fermin Garcia, 44 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren, and 28 great great grandchildren. Jose was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara and his sister Marylou. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart, 1421 S. 12th Street, Phoenix. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com