1/1
Jose M. Garcia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose M. Garcia

Phoenix - Mr. Jose M. Garcia, 85, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on July 1, 2020. He was born in Tucson, AZ to Dolores and Fermin Garcia. He was an Auto Upholsterer. He is survived by his beautiful sweetheart of 65 years Edilia N. Garcia, daughters Diana, Dolores, Sandra, Patricia, Debbie, sons Joe A. and Adam Garcia, sisters Maria, Cruzita, Anita and Cecelia, brothers Hank and Fermin Garcia, 44 grandchildren, 99 great grandchildren, and 28 great great grandchildren. Jose was preceded in death by his daughter Barbara and his sister Marylou. Visitation will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 9:00 - 10:45 a.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart, 1421 S. 12th Street, Phoenix. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Condolences and Hugs from Home may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 7 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved