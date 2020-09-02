1/1
Jose Ortiz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jose Ortiz

Phoenix - Jose "Archie" Ortiz passed peacefully on August 22, 2020, at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Cecilia Ortiz; and sister, Gloria Valenzuela. Jose is survived by his children, Andrea, Jose A. Ortiz Jr., Juanita Mendoza, and Ruben Ramos; siblings, Daniel Jr., Samuel, Becky and Anita Ortiz, Priscilla Valdez, and Rosemary Lopez; 23 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was a USMC veteran, recipient of a Purple Heart and a Bronze Memorial Medals of Honors for his sacrifice, bravery, and honor for our country. Archie was always up for an adventure. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing, BBQs, cooking, having gatherings with family and friends. He always lived life to the fullest. He was a jack-of-all-trades, and there was not anything he wouldn't try to fix or do. Archie was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He will be forever remembered for his infectious laughter, BIG caring heart, and unconditional love for everyone. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is now our angel watching over us! We love you, will miss you and be with you again in eternal life.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved