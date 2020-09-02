Jose Ortiz



Phoenix - Jose "Archie" Ortiz passed peacefully on August 22, 2020, at the age of 69. He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Cecilia Ortiz; and sister, Gloria Valenzuela. Jose is survived by his children, Andrea, Jose A. Ortiz Jr., Juanita Mendoza, and Ruben Ramos; siblings, Daniel Jr., Samuel, Becky and Anita Ortiz, Priscilla Valdez, and Rosemary Lopez; 23 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. He was a USMC veteran, recipient of a Purple Heart and a Bronze Memorial Medals of Honors for his sacrifice, bravery, and honor for our country. Archie was always up for an adventure. He loved being outdoors, camping, fishing, BBQs, cooking, having gatherings with family and friends. He always lived life to the fullest. He was a jack-of-all-trades, and there was not anything he wouldn't try to fix or do. Archie was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. He will be forever remembered for his infectious laughter, BIG caring heart, and unconditional love for everyone. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is now our angel watching over us! We love you, will miss you and be with you again in eternal life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store