Josefa "Chepa" Torres-Munoz
Phoenix, AZ. - Josefa "Chepa" Torres-Munoz, age 87, passed away August 6, 2019 at her daughter's home in Phoenix, surrounded by her family. Josefa was born March 31, 1932 in Kosciusko, Texas to Jose and Petra Flores Torres. She was a widow and will be greatly missed by her eight children; Maria, Jose, Ricardo, Irma, Rosa, Ismael, Gerardo, Arturo and her 47 grand and great grandchildren.
Respects can be paid during her Celebration of Life services at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary and Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042 on Friday, August 16 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 13, 2019