|
|
Joseph A. "Joe" Ostroski, MSN,FNP
Phoenix - Feb. 2, 1970 - Apr. 14, 2019 Joseph A. "Joe" Ostroski, 49, died unexpectedly in Phoenix, AZ on April 14, 2019. Joe was born February 2, 1970 in Phoenix to Joseph and Elizabeth Ostroski. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 23 years, Carrie; his mother Elizabeth Petersen Ostroski; his brother and sisters Steve (Teresa), Brenda (Andy) Ordanza, and Joanie (Rick) Colson; and his many nieces, nephews and family members. An Arizona native, Joe grew up, lived and worked in Phoenix much of his life and had recently moved to Hawaii. He and his wife, Carrie, were tremendous partners in life, a team, and deeply loved and respected each other. He was her sunshine. They had many great adventures and lived a life of love that many never experience. Joe's greatest joys were being Uncle Joe to his nieces and nephews, spending time in nature, drawing, building models, ice-cream, yellow cake with dark chocolate frosting, chocolate chip cookies, swimming and exploring the ocean, hiking and picnicking in the mountains, going to the movies and watching for satellites in the star-lit skies. He loved airplanes, Porsches, history and quotes of Winston Churchill. He was an exceptional nurse practitioner who treated his patients like family. Joe was gentle and kind, and his boyish grin and nature would light the room and warm your heart. He gave the best hugs in the world. A celebration of Joe's life and love will be planned and announced at a future date. Some of Joe's greatest memories include Grand Canyon and Glacier National Parks. Memorial contributions may be made in Joe's memory to Glacier National Park Conservancy, P.O. Box 2749, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 or online at glacier.org or to the Grand Canyon Conservancy, P.O. Box 399, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023 or online at grandcanyon.org. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hansenmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019