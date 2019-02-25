|
Phoenix - Joseph B. Manzo Jr. husband of Claudette; father to Patricia, Margaret, and Pamela; grandfather to five, great-grandfather of nine passed in his sleep on February 10th. Born January 3, 1925 in Los Angeles; he served in WW II and Korea, receiving 2 Purple Hearts and a Bronze Star. Joe was a teacher in Cashion. He was a Fourth Level in the Knights of Columbus, Tolleson Lions Club President, and Heatherbrae Neighborhood Assoc.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 25, 2019