Joseph Bendotti
Phoenix - Joseph ("Joey") Charles Bendotti, age 33, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away, in his sleep, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Joey was sadly preceded in death by his brother and best friend Christopher Bendotti. Joey was born on June 8, 1986, at Good Samaritan Hospital, in Phoenix, Arizona. He graduated from Phoenix High School and earned an Associates of Arts Degree from Mohave Community and Rio Salado Colleges with Major/Minor in Business and Psychology with a GPA of 3.5.
Joey is survived by his beloved Mother, Micheline ("Mikii") Bendotti; Step-Mother Linda Srere; Father, Robert ("Bob") Bendotti; Step-Father Don Covey; Sister, Brianna ("Bri") DeGeus; Brother-in-Law, Michael DeGeus; Niece, Gianna ("GiGi") DeGeus; and Nephew, Kingston Bendotti.
A compassionate, loving man, Joey became a "Born Again Christian" in 2019. He is truly a "Child of God", royalty, imputed with the righteousness of the Lord Jesus Himself. Joey loved making friends and was a natural leader. His resilience and tenacity were admired. No matter the personal trials and tribulations experienced, Joey could always manage to exude cheer and bring a smile to those he encountered. Because of Joey's charismatic nature, no one was ever a stranger to him.
Joey's love and spirit lives on in all of us. He will forever be remembered for his contagious, beautiful smile, gentle blue eyes, and caring heart. Joey will be profoundly missed by his beloved—Parents; Sister; Niece; Nephew; Aunts; Cousins; Friends; and All who truly knew him.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 beginning at: 10:00 A.M.
Service will be held at: Campbell Community Church https://campbell.church/.
Location: 2927 East Campbell Ave. Phoenix, Arizona 85016
Condolences for the Family may be expressed at: www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019