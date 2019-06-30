|
Joseph Correia Calca
Glendale - Joseph Correia Calca passed away June 22, 2019 in Glendale, Az. He was preceded in death by his daughter Lisa and wife Irene. Joe or "Cactus Joe" as he was known by his friends was born in 1934 to the late Jose B. and Maria R. Calca in Waterbury, Ct. His parents were Portguese immigrants and he was very proud of his heritage. He was an active member of the Portuguese Sports Club in Waterbury since his childhood. As a child Joe developed a passion for baseball which never left him. After attending Wilby High School he joined the US Army. Returning to Waterbury after his discharge, Joe married Cindina Pepino and had three children Joseph P., Cindina and Lisa. In 1974 Joe moved the family to Arizona because he fell in love with the southwest desert while stationed in New Mexico. He said he was done with "cold country". After getting divorced Joe met the love of his life Irene. They were married in 1980 and spent 35 wonderful years together until Irene passed in 2015. They were both avid Diamondbacks and Cardinals fans and enjoyed traveling. Joe had an eclectic taste for anything collectable which he referred to as his "tranquilities". He was also an aficionado of the dice game of "craps" and thoroughly enjoyed teaching anybody and everybody that wanted to learn to play. Another of Joe's passions was cactus hence the name "Cactus Joe". He had a countless number of cactus and knew about each and every kind.
Joe is survived by his son Joseph P., daughter Cindina, step sons Dave and Don (Angie) Happ, grandchildren Jason Pepino (Arianna), Joseph K. and Samantha Calca, Lisa Baker (Jarret), Danny and Crissy Happ and five great grandchildren.
There will be a viewing for Joe on Monday 7/01/19 at the Regency Mortuary at 9850 W Thunderbird Rd Sun City, Az from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Graveside services will be held Tuesday 7/02/19 at the Az Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 23029 N Cave Creek Rd Phoenix, Az at 9:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers the family would ask that you please make a contribution to the s or , Joe's 2 favorite charities.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019