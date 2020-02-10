Resources
Joseph Croman Obituary
Fountain Hills - Croman, Joseph (Joe), 86, of Fountain Hills, AZ passed away February 8, 2020. He was born in Seattle, WA and served during the Korean War. He married Margaret Croman in 1957 and had two children. In 1968 the family moved from WA to AZ wherein Joe had a career with Arizona Public Service. He is survived by wife, Margaret; son, Daniel Croman; daughter, Sheri Croman- Fuller; grandchildren, Ryan Fuller and Justin Fuller (Kenzie); great-grandchild, Lillian Fuller; brother-in-law, Robert Edwards (Darlene) and nieces/nephews. For those who knew and loved Joe- remember him in your own way. In his memory a donation may be made to the .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020
