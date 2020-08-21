Joseph Duncan Haddow



Joseph Duncan Haddow passed away July 24, 2020, at his home in Mesa, Arizona, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born on November 17, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA, the 6th child of Duncan M. Haddow and Flora McClain Montgomery Haddow. As the liveliest of the siblings, Joe's childhood in Pittsburgh was devoted to adventure and interesting encounters. He grew up to be a most caring and generous person, who placed the highest value on his family. On August 2nd, 1974 he married the love of his life, Holly McCririe, in Redlands, California. Though they parted, they remained the best of friends. They were blessed with two sons, James Duncan Morrison Haddow and Andrew Murdoch McDonald (Mac) Haddow; two grandsons, Cameron James and Caleb Joseph, who will always remain the light of his life. Joe's natural ability to relate to people drew him into his banking career, starting in Australia and ending in Arizona, where he is remembered by many friends for his service to the business community of Phoenix. His caring heart led him to volunteer on the Board with the Child Crisis Center in Mesa for several years. He will always be remembered for his wit, humor, and love for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe is survived by his sons, James (Vanessa), Mac (Jessica) and grandsons Cam and Cal; sister Christina H. Millard (Richard); brothers John (Kathleen), Mac (Alice), Art; and sisters Suzanne Dover (Earl), Sarah Leon (Rafa). Joe was preceded in death by his parents, brother Duncan, and former wife, Holly.









