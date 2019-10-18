|
|
Joseph E. Arnold
Scottsdale - Joseph E. Arnold 65, formerly of Newton MA passed away Aug. 25 2019.
Joe is survived by his wife Lindy, 3 grandchildren - Peyton of Scottsdale, Madison and Lilyann of Holts Summit, MO and his younger brother Peter and his wife Marilyn, nephew Derek, niece Caroline of Foxboro, MA. Joe is preceded in death by his loving father Joe A. Arnold of Summerfield, FL and his beloved mother June E. Arnold of Wayland MA, his daughter Courtney of Holts Summit, MO and his loving sister Lee Ann Arnold of Blackstone MA.
Joe was a devoted husband and Father, who loved unconditionally and supported his family to the end. He was an avid sports fan especially Hockey and Golf, which he played in High School earning all-scholastic honors in both. Joe had a passion to help and serve people and always had a smile on his face. After many years working with major hotels, he found a home at Grayhawk Golf Club, he had a contagious spirit and expression of kindness to others. He will be missed more than words can say.
A memorial service will be held October 27, 2019 at the Holy Cross Church, 3110 Hayden Road Scottsdale AZ 85251 at 11:00am. A Celebration of Life immediately following at Grayhawk Golf Club, 8620 E. Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale AZ 85255 at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, Kanab, UT.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019