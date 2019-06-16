|
Joseph Emmett Devine, Jr.
Phoenix - Joseph Emmett Devine, Jr. passed away on May 24, 2019 from complications related to a stroke and other vascular issues. Born on June 17, 1958 in Seattle, Washington, Joe was the second oldest of six children in a rambunctious Irish Catholic family. Joe grew up in Seattle, and attended Gonzaga University and Eastern Washington University, majoring in history. After living in the Pacific Northwest for his entire life, he moved to Phoenix in the mid-1990s to continue his work in the ticket industry. He was employed by the Western States Ticket Service for over 25 years. He met Elizabeth Smith in the spring of 2002, "the old-fashioned way," he liked to joke, "at a bar!" (Irish, of course) in downtown Phoenix. They married in 2003 and were soon blessed with their daughter Catherine.
Joe loved living in Phoenix, enjoying the warm, dry weather and splendid golfing opportunities. He was proud of his Irish heritage, an excellent cook, and a huge Gonzaga basketball fan. Everyone who knew Joe would agree that he had a strong personality; he was an active, feisty child, filled with nervous energy, and even as an adult, he always needed to keep busy. Joe was known for his charisma, wit, loyalty to friends and family, and exceptional generosity. He could also be ornery and maddingly stubborn. He loved his wife, daughter, and stepchildren dearly, and they gave his life meaning and happiness in his later years.
Joe was pre-deceased by his parents, Joseph, Sr. and Josephine Devine. He is survived by his beloved wife Elizabeth and daughter Catherine, stepdaughter Zoey Smith and stepson William Smith. He is also survived by his five siblings: Rita Hayes (Winslow), Edward Devine, Paul Devine (Judy), Megann Devine (Michael Friel), and Patrick Devine, as well as by two aunts, seven nephews, four nieces, and one grandniece.
Joe's funeral service will be held at St. Gregory Catholic Church, (3424 N. 18th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015) on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A recitation of the Rosary will precede the service, beginning at 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's name may be made to the St. Gregory Conference of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul.
In addition, there will be a casual, Seattle-based gathering in remembrance of Joe on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 3-6 p.m. at McGilvra's Bar and Restaurant (4234 E. Madison St., Seattle, WA 98112).
Joseph Devine, Jr. was an unforgettable fellow. We love and miss you Joey, and know that Heaven just got a little more Irish and a lot more lively...
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019