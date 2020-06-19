Joseph Francis Leopard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Francis Leopard

Scottsdale - Joseph Francis Leopard, 73, of Scottsdale passed away Sunday morning June 14th at home with his loving wife Veronica (Roni) and daughter Heather at his side. Born and raised in Frankfort, Indiana, Joe was one of 6 children of Elza Leopard and Eileen Murphy Leopard. Joe is survived by his wife Veronica Dolores Leopard, daughter Heather Lynne Leopard and grandchildren Taylor Shea Liddle, Jacob Scott Liddle and Joseph LeRoy Liddle. No funeral services will be held, memorial donations can be made in Joe's honor to the Heart Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved