Joseph Francis Leopard
Scottsdale - Joseph Francis Leopard, 73, of Scottsdale passed away Sunday morning June 14th at home with his loving wife Veronica (Roni) and daughter Heather at his side. Born and raised in Frankfort, Indiana, Joe was one of 6 children of Elza Leopard and Eileen Murphy Leopard. Joe is survived by his wife Veronica Dolores Leopard, daughter Heather Lynne Leopard and grandchildren Taylor Shea Liddle, Jacob Scott Liddle and Joseph LeRoy Liddle. No funeral services will be held, memorial donations can be made in Joe's honor to the Heart Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.